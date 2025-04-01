Animal Sciences Leadership Academy Applications Open

Students from across the country with an interest in the livestock industry and related careers now can apply for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the academy is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in ninth through 12th grades. It is hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry (ASI) and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council (LMIC).

The class will meet in Manhattan June 11-14. Their itinerary will feature interactive workshops, tours and time with ASI professors and industry leaders. Applications are due April 15 and can be found here.

Only 20 students will be accepted for the 2025 session. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve a space. The fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. LMIC generously provides all other sponsorships.

Contact academy director Sharon Breiner with questions at [email protected] or (785) 532-6533.