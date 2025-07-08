Animal Health Workshops Planned

The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is planning two animal health regional workshops this summer. The first workshop will be Tuesday, July 15, in Marion and the second is planned for Wednesday, August 13, in Seneca.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, each workshop will include two sessions. The afternoon session, from 2:30 to 4:30, is intended for emergency management professionals and county officials, and discussion will cover the role of the county in disease response, livestock truck rollovers, disposal and sheltering. The evening session, from 5:30 to 7:30, will be for veterinarians and livestock producers. Discussion topics will include animal disease traceability, secure food supply plans and disease response procedures. A networking dinner open to all attendees will be held between sessions.

KDA encourages livestock owners, veterinarians and county officials to attend to learn more about how animal disease response plans may affect them. Both the workshops and the dinner are free, but registration is required. To register for a workshop, click here or call (785) 564-6608.