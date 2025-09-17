Anemia Signs in Adult Cows

When cattle start showing signs of fatigue, unusual behavior or pale coloring, it can be more than a passing concern. K-State beef cattle experts say these subtle changes may point to anemia — a condition that, if left unchecked, can affect the health and productivity of the entire herd.

“The primary signs of anemia include weakness, and cattle may become aggressive when approached,” K-State veterinarian Todd Gunderson said. “Producers should also check for pale mucous membrane, which is a strong indicator.”

Anemia can occur for several reasons, so Gunderson emphasized the importance of identifying the cause.

“It depends on the source of the anemia and the cause,” Gunderson said. “A hemorrhage, where the cow has lost a lot of blood, is one possibility. Red blood cell destruction is also common and often involves parasites, which can develop over just a few days. In rare cases, the cow may stop producing red blood cells, but that process takes a long time.”

According to the experts, certain breeds may show physical signs more clearly than others.

“In white-faced cattle, they can naturally have a pink hue to their nose, which is normal,” K-State veterinarian Bob Larson said. “But if the tissue is almost completely white, especially around the nose and eyes, that can be a sign of anemia.”

Veterinarians recommend monitoring cattle closely and consulting with a herd health professional if symptoms appear. Early intervention can improve recovery and prevent further health complications.

