American Schedule Revealed for Men’s Hoops

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State has completed its 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule with the announcement of the American Athletic Conference 18-game schedule, the league revealed Thursday afternoon.

League play opens on Jan. 3 at Temple and the home opener will see the reigning regular season champions, South Florida, come to Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 6. The remaining home games in January will see Charlotte (Jan. 14), East Carolina (Jan. 18) and North Texas (Jan. 29) in the Roundhouse. Road games in the opening month send the Shockers to UTSA (Jan. 11), Memphis (Jan. 23) and Tulsa (Jan. 26).

Road games at Charlotte (Feb. 4) and South Florida (Feb. 9) kick off February. Four of the next five games bring UTSA (Feb. 12), Memphis (Feb. 16), Tulane (Feb. 23) and UAB (Feb. 27) to Wichita, sandwiched around a road trip to Florida Atlantic on Feb. 20.

The final week of the regular season wraps up with road games at North Texas (March 3) and Rice (March 6), and the finale at home vs. Tulsa on March 9.

Times and TV information will be announced in the near future.

Fort Worth, Texas is once again the site of the American Athletic Conference Championship, scheduled for March 12-16 at Dickies Arena.

Season tickets are available now by calling 316-978-FANS (3267) or in-person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans have two opportunities next week to meet the team and take in some preseason hoops with the Tip-off Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 4 and Shocker Madness the following day (Saturday, Oct. 5). Tickets for the Tip-Off Luncheon are available at GoShockers.com/Tickets. Admission is free for Shocker Madness. More information can be found here.

2024-25 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Friday, Jan. 3 — at Temple

Monday, Jan. 6 — SOUTH FLORIDA

Saturday, Jan. 11 — at UTSA

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — CHARLOTTE

Saturday, Jan. 18 — EAST CAROLINA

Thursday, Jan. 23 — at Memphis

Sunday, Jan. 26 — at Tulsa

Wednesday, Jan. 29 — NORTH TEXAS

Tuesday, Feb. 4 — at Charlotte

Sunday, Feb. 9 — at South Florida

Wednesday, Feb. 12 — UTSA

Sunday, Feb. 16 — MEMPHIS

Thursday, Feb. 20 — at Florida Atlantic

Sunday, Feb. 23 — TULANE

Thursday, Feb. 27 — UAB

Monday, March 3 — at North Texas

Thursday, March 6 — at Rice

Sunday, March 9 – TULSA