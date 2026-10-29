Airport Preparing to Host Up to 10,000 People

The Salina Regional Airport is working with local and federal authorities and is preparing to host a crowd of up to 10,000 people Saturday at a rally hosted by President Donald Trump.

Authorities tell KSAL News the event will take place at Hangar 509 at the Salina Regional Airport. A staging area between two hangars is planned, with the stage at hangar 509.

Parking details are still being worked out, but guests will be bused to the hangars for the event. Drivers are recommended to consider extra travel time. Traffic delays along Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 are anticipated. Specific details of potential road closures and detours have no yet been revealed.

Doors to the rally will open at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at noon.

The rally comes just days before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. It will be President Trump’s second rally in Kansas within a couple of weeks. He hosted a similar event in park City on October 19. Vice President JD Vance also hosted a rally in Kansas, in Topeka, on October 26.

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Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector: President Donald Trump speaks during an Oct. 19 rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas.