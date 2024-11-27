Agencies Work to Host Buyers Mission

The Kansas Department of Agriculture worked with the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Food Export Midwest to host a BBQ Sauces and Rubs buyers’ mission in conjunction with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

According to the KAnsas agency, eight international buyers came to Kansas City from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Curaçao, France, Guatemala, Honk Kong, and United Kingdom. There were 20 suppliers that participated, including two from Kansas: Meat Mitch from Leawood and Man Meat from Kansas City.

The buyers spent four days in Kansas touring local BBQ stores and restaurants and taking in the sights at the American Royal BBQ Competition. The buyers visited Joe’s KC BBQ Retail Store, Whole Foods, and Smoke n’ Fire Grill Store and held meetings where the buyers and suppliers met one-on-one to discuss their products. The buyers then had a guided tour of the American Royal and enjoyed attending the show.

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including facilitating opportunities that connect businesses who wish to market and sell their products domestically and internationally. This buyers’ mission was possible through KDA’s and MDA’s membership in Food Export Midwest.