Ag Dept Seeking Marketing Advisory Board Members

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking members for an advisory board.

According to the agency, its agricultural advocacy, marketing, and outreach team is seeking talented Kansans to serve on the Marketing Advisory Board. The mission of the KDA Division of Marketing is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and to deliver solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry — agriculture.

The Marketing Advisory Board will advise the program team on a variety of topics through the following sub-programs: agricultural business development, international agricultural development/trade, From the Land of Kansas trademark program, local foods and affiliated programs, agricultural workforce development, and agricultural education.

If you are interested in applying to serve as a Marketing Advisory Board member, please submit a resume, statement of interest/cover letter and tax clearance confirmation PDF via email to Russell Plaschka, Director of Marketing, at [email protected]. For more details about the board and about the application process, visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/MarketingAdvisoryBoard. All questions can be directed to Russell Plaschka at 785-564-7466.

Applications are due by August 1, 2024, and the first board meeting of the new term has been scheduled for Thursday, September 12, in Hutchinson at the Kansas State Fair.