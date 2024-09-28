Ag Academy Graduates 17

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Ag Academy program had 17 class members graduate in Salina.

According to the organization, these class members completed a year-long, seven-capsule program.

Graduates include: Jo Hetrick-Anstaett, Scranton; Claire Coleman, Goddard; Laura Davis, Alma; Carla Gonzales, Manhattan; Garret Huffman, Lindsborg; Tara Kemp, McPherson; Kali Kootz, Geneseo; Jessica Martin, Arkansas City; Chriselle Nash, Manhattan; Austin Newman, Manhattan; Abraham Pfannenstiel, WaKeeney; Andy Stanton, Hays; Andrea Stephens, Manhattan; Benton Thierolf, St. George; Kim Vathauer, Randolph; Angie Wehling, Manhattan and Ray Will, Olathe.

Ag Academy is an educational program with the purpose of providing a conduit for folks of all occupations and levels of agricultural knowledge to be exposed to the many facets of production ag, rural communities, and ag policy. The program runs from October to September. Focus areas are advocacy, leadership/service, education, and rural communities/farm families. Seven capsules are framed in a way that centers on self-paced introductory information followed by an in-person session of tours and speakers. The in-person sessions will be spread across Kansas to allow participants a first-hand view of the many components and faces of production agriculture across our great state.

