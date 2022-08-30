“Ag Academy” Applications Accepted

The application process is open for Kansas Farm Bureau’s “Ag Academy”.

According to the agency, Ag Academy is an educational program with the purpose of providing a conduit for folks of all occupations and levels of agricultural knowledge to be exposed to the many facets of production ag, rural communities and ag policy. The program runs from October to September. Focus areas are advocacy, leadership/service, education and rural communities/farm families. Seven capsules are framed in a way that centers on self-paced introductory information followed by an in-person session of tours and speakers. The in-person sessions will be spread across Kansas to allow participants a first-hand view of the many components and faces of production agriculture across our great state.

Applicants can be members or non-members of Farm Bureau, but the class size is limited to 20 participants. Participants will commit to attending all capsules in the year they are accepted. The participation fee is $100 and is due before the first capsule. Meals during the seven capsules are paid but participants are responsible for travel to and from, any lodging and meals outside of the meeting. Assistance with carpooling communication will be given.

Applications are now open through Sept. 9. Learn more and apply here