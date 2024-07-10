Adventurer to Host Storytelling, Music Event

An event featuring a Salina man who has scaled some of the highest mountains in the world and is now planning a solo-cross country bicycle ride, is planned in Downtown Salina. An evening of stories and songs with Milt Allen will be held at Red Fern Booksellers.

The former Chair of the Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, trekked to Machu Picchu in Peru, and trekked to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal.

Back home in between his adventures Allen operates a musical hideaway which is a house concert venue. The Harmony Hideaway’s 240-acre property is capped off with a four bedroom home that has space for concerts, food and conversations.

Allen’s next venture will be a solo, self-contained bicycle ride from LA to DC, dedicated to raising awareness for music education and teacher wellness.

The downtown Salina bookstore invites everyone to an “unforgettable evening of Milt’s unique covers, intertwined with stories, insights, and details about The Music Guerrilla non-profit”. All proceeds of coffee and handmade crafts from Rwanda will go to Milt’s Solo Ride and the extra funds will support The Music Guerrilla non-profit.

Admission is free, and donations are cheerfully accepted and appreciated. The event at Red Fern Booksellers will be Saturday, July 20th, at 7:00 pm