Advance Wristband Sales Deadline Approaching

The last chance to save a little money by purchasing a Smoky Hill River Festival wrist band in advance is approaching. Advance wrist band sales for the 48th Smoky Hill River Festival officially began May 1st and continue through Tuesday, June 11th.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Wristbands are available in many local locations and regional cities. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/

Daily wristbands will be available at the gate for a cost of $10.

Children 11 and under get in free.

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 13, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music will start at 5:45 with the Salina South High School Jazz Band who have been invited to perform.

General Festival hours are Thursday, June 13, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 16, from 10 am to 5 pm.