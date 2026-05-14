Acoustic Sounds to Host “Vinyl Summit”

A Salina business that is world-renowned in the vinyl record industry will celebrate its 40th anniversary this fall with a big event. Acoustic Sounds will host a “Vinyl Summit” this October.

According to the organization, The four day event will feature a rare opportunity to explore the world of analog sound like never before. Hosted by Acoustic Sounds founder Chad Kassem and his team, “Vinyl Summit” will offer unprecedented access to the people, places and culture behind some of the world’s best records.

Industry Legends

Live Music

Vinyl Community

Hi-Fi Show

Pop-Up Store

Behind the Scenes Tours

Record Fair

Audio Engineers

Record Making “Vinyl Summit” will also feature three nights of music. The four-day event will filled with live music, a record fair, an audio equipment showcase, plus sharing the Acoustic Sounds campus with customers and colleagues in the industry. Attendees will be able to visit the headquarters, see Quality Record Pressings in action, and tour the warehouse where all the finest-sounding LPs, SACDS and more, and equipment are packed and shipped. There will also be opportunities to see The Mastering Lab at Blue Heaven Studios A concert at the Stiefel Theatre will serve as the grand finale of the three-day Vinyl Summit It will feature:

Blues legend Taj Mahal has spent more than five decades expanding the boundaries of American roots music. A singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Taj Mahal is celebrated for blending traditional blues with influences from Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the South Pacific. Since emerging in the 1960s alongside Ry Cooder in the influential band Rising Sons, he has become one of the most innovative and respected artists in modern blues. A two-time Grammy winner and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Taj Mahal has recorded more than 30 albums and inspired generations of musicians with his adventurous spirit, powerful storytelling, and unmistakable sound.

has spent more than five decades expanding the boundaries of American roots music. A singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Taj Mahal is celebrated for blending traditional blues with influences from Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the South Pacific. Since emerging in the 1960s alongside Ry Cooder in the influential band Rising Sons, he has become one of the most innovative and respected artists in modern blues. A two-time Grammy winner and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Taj Mahal has recorded more than 30 albums and inspired generations of musicians with his adventurous spirit, powerful storytelling, and unmistakable sound. Four-time Grammy winner Jimmie Vaughan remains one of the most influential guitarists in American blues. Best known as the founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Vaughan helped ignite the blues revival of the 1980s with hits like “Tuff Enuff” and a guitar style rooted deeply in Texas blues tradition. Brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmie has built a celebrated career spanning nearly six decades, earning acclaim for his soulful playing, understated vocals, and lifelong dedication to preserving the spirit of classic blues. Whether performing with longtime collaborators or leading his Tilt-A-Whirl Band, Vaughan continues to bring authenticity, warmth, and masterful musicianship to every stage he plays.

remains one of the most influential guitarists in American blues. Best known as the founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Vaughan helped ignite the blues revival of the 1980s with hits like “Tuff Enuff” and a guitar style rooted deeply in Texas blues tradition. Brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmie has built a celebrated career spanning nearly six decades, earning acclaim for his soulful playing, understated vocals, and lifelong dedication to preserving the spirit of classic blues. Whether performing with longtime collaborators or leading his Tilt-A-Whirl Band, Vaughan continues to bring authenticity, warmth, and masterful musicianship to every stage he plays. Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Bernard Allison carries forward the legacy of his legendary father, Luther Allison, while forging his own fiery and modern blues sound. Known for his explosive live performances, soulful vocals, and powerful guitar work, Allison blends Chicago blues traditions with rock, funk, and contemporary blues influences. His latest projects continue to earn international praise while introducing new audiences to the enduring power of blues music.

carries forward the legacy of his legendary father, Luther Allison, while forging his own fiery and modern blues sound. Known for his explosive live performances, soulful vocals, and powerful guitar work, Allison blends Chicago blues traditions with rock, funk, and contemporary blues influences. His latest projects continue to earn international praise while introducing new audiences to the enduring power of blues music. Louisiana-born soul and blues powerhouse Robert Finley has become one of the most celebrated late-career success stories in modern roots music. After decades performing in juke joints, on street corners, and with gospel groups throughout the South, Finley released his breakthrough debut album at age 62 and quickly captured international attention with his gritty vocals, magnetic stage presence, and deeply authentic storytelling. His collaborations with Dan Auerbachand Easy Eye Sound have produced a string of critically acclaimed albums blending blues, soul, gospel, rock, and Louisiana funk. Known for electrifying live performances and larger-than-life charisma, Finley has become a festival favorite and one of the most exciting voices in contemporary American roots music.

The “Vinyl Summit” will be October 15th – 18th.