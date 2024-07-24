Abilene Planning Mural For America’s 250th

While communities nationwide are brainstorming ideas to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, Abilene is kicking off the effort by creating Kansas’ first America 250 mural.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Abilene Celebrates America 250 Mural Project aims to honor America’s founding and military history while fostering civic pride. Located on a prominent wall above VFW Post #3279, overlooking Little Ike Park in historic downtown Abilene, the mural is set to become a destination as the country prepares to celebrate in 2026.

The mural is a collaborative effort between the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Abilene VFW Post #3279, Abilene Chapter NSDAR, NSDAR America 250! Celebration Grant, and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is proud to support this effort to bring more art to Abilene and celebrate our country’s founding,” said Elizabeth Weese, Community Foundation of Dickinson County director.

The mural will be painted by Mindy Allen of Mindy’s Murals, the same artist slated to complete the Eisenhower Foundation’s mural on the Bert & Wetta silo this fall.

“The VFW is excited to add a mural to its building,” said Bill Marshall, VFW post member. “The mural will feature all of the military branches and the Betsy Ross flag signifying the 13 original colonies.”

According to Allen, work is scheduled to begin next week.

“DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War,” said Dee Marshall, Abilene Chapter NSDAR Regent. “We hope this project is the first of many that will showcase our patriotism and promote Abilene as a Best Historic Small Town.”