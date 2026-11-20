The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 entered the third week of the 2026 football playoffs with two teams remaining, Derby and Maize High.

The AVCTL 1 is still alive in 2026 fall campaign, but the AVCTL 1 is down to Derby being the only team remaining.

The Panthers defeated Wichita Northwest Friday in the third round of the playoffs, this Friday they will play host to Manhattan, which eliminated AVCTL1’s other team, Maize High, Friday.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 7-23, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-9, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 17-18, 7-5 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 2-3-1 record. … The Panther football team defeated Wichita Northwest 45-28 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 4-27, 1-11 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 4-5, 3-3 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-7-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Eagle football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 28-24 against Manhattan.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 30-7, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 10-2-0, 6-0-0 record. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-6, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 6-5 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the season with a 6-3, 4-2 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 10-21, 4-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 6-8-3, 1-4-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 2-7, 1-5 record.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 11 0

Maize 5 1 9 2

Salina South 4 2 6 3

Hutchinson 3 3 4 6

Maize South 2 4 3 6

Valley Center 1 5 2 7

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 13

Derby 45, Wichita Northwest 28

Manhattan 28, Maize 24

Friday, November 20

Manhattan at Derby

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 18 2 0 6 0 0

Salina South 11 6 1 4 2 0

Maize 11 7 0 4 2 0

Hutchinson 11 6 0 3 3 0

Derby 9 7 1 2 3 1

Valley Center 6 8 3 1 4 1

Campus 2 14 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 30 7 12 0

Maize 31 10 9 2

Derby 17 18 7 5

Salina South 13 21 6 5

Valley Center 10 21 4 7

Campus 7 23 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11