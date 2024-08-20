Abandoned Juvenile Attempts to Steal 8 Cars

A teenager reportedly abandoned in Salina by his friends allegedly attempted to steal 8 cars during his stay.

Salina Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon the owner of a 2019 Kia Optima called about their car being stolen from a CVS parking lot on Indiana and Iron Ave. Surveillance video captured a male suspect breaking into the car from the rear window.

Later that same day, a 43-year old woman told authorities that someone tried to steal her 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the 100 block of N Kansas. The suspect fled the scene without taking the car.

Salina Police received a call from a 17-year old male from Kansas City, saying he was abandoned by his friends when they were driving back from Colorado to KC. Authorities interviewed the teen and discovered he resembled the suspect on the CVS security footage stealing the Kia. He was taken into custody.

Police received two more calls after the suspect was arrested. The owner of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra said their car was broken into at the Paramount Bar on N. Sante Fe and a 2012 Kia Forte that was attempted to be stolen in the 200 block of N. Columbia.

The suspect confessed to police he attempted to steal 4 more cars:

2012 Hyundai Sonata on 115 E Mulberry St (Homewood Suites).

Salina Regional Hospital parking garage, 423 S Sante Fe: 2019 Kia Soul 2013 Kia Soul 2014 Hyundai Sonata



The 17-year old is facing charges of: