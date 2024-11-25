A Feast of Thanks

We are on the eve of Thanksgiving and one of the most iconic meals of the year. Who does not crave the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberries, pumpkin pie, etc. I know my plan is to fall asleep in front of the TV in a turkey induced food coma.

The American Farm Bureau Federation has come out with its annual comparison of the cost of a traditional dinner for 10 and the price has fallen for the second year in a row. The cost is $58.08, or $5.80 per person. This is a reduction of 5 percent from 2023 and down from $64.05 in 2022.

I do not know if anyone else finds this interesting — maybe it is just my ag econ degree talking — but I like comparing one year to the next. I saw one commentator who disputed whether Thanksgiving dinner could be purchased at that price, but I really think that is irrelevant. The fact is one of the things we must be thankful for is living in a country where we have an affordable, abundant food supply.

I also like to think that Thanksgiving is a time when we should celebrate agriculture and all that we, as an industry, do to make the United States the greatest nation in the world. The foundation of any stable nation is a stable food supply. It is really hard to accomplish great things on an empty stomach.

I know we all take the food choices we have for granted. This past week I went to the grocery store to buy our Thanksgiving turkey, and I was met with a wide selection of brands and weights of turkeys. Driving down the street I saw restaurant signs offering to prepare the bird. The possibilities presented on the aisles of our grocery stores are endless. Consider the fact that you do not even have to go to the grocery store to buy food and you start to get the idea.

Most of us do not have to worry about where our next meal is coming from, we just must figure out what we want to eat. That is where those of us in agriculture come in. Without the incredible network of farmers and ranchers this safe, abundant food supply is not possible.

We are so good at what we do that most of our consumers take it for granted, and maybe that is why I find the annual comparison from the American Farm Bureau so fascinating. Most of us will go to the grocery store, pick up the necessary items and never give a thought to the cost or how they got on the shelves. We are good at what we do, but we are not good at tooting our own horn.

Without our incredible production it is not possible to serve a feast to 10 people for less than $60, and that is something the rest of the world is in awe of. So, this Thanksgiving, stop and take a minute to be proud of being part of what feeds the United States, we are really good at what we do. That is something to be thankful for.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

Glenn Brunkow is a Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher