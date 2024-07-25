$85,200 Worth of Property Consumed by Fire

Farm machinery worth $85,000 was lost in an accidental fire on Wednesday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, yesterday a Fendt tractor, John Deere baler and two bales of hay were burned in the 12,000 block of W Armstrong Rd.

The owner, 48-year old Jay Lindquist of Brookville was operating the farm machinery when he noticed his baler was on fire. Lindquist tried to unhook the baler, but stopped when the flames took over his tractor. No one was hurt in the incident. Two bales of hay were also consumed.

Loss and damage was: