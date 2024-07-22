$500,000 Grant to Cloud County Community College

Cloud County Community College has received a $500,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation.

According to the school, the award will be used for the college’s Technical Education and Innovation Center. The new facility, which will open in August, will provide modern access to quality education in critical need, high-demand careers in Kansas.

“The college is grateful for the support of the Sunderland Foundation,” said College President Amber Knoettgen. “The impact of the Center will span across our service area in North Central Kansas and will provide an innovative educational setting for our students, communities and industry partners.”

The $17 million, 35,000 square foot Center will be home to Renewable Energy, which includes Wind and Solar Energy and Drones; Nursing and Allied Health, which also offers high-demand career education for EMT, CNA, CMA, Home Health Aide, and IV Therapy; and Agriculture and Industrial Technology, including welding and CDL training.

Construction on the Center began in April 2023, is nearing completion, and will be open for Fall 2024 classes. A ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled for Friday, August 2. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Tech Center, 120 East College Drive, Concordia. The public is invited to the ceremony, followed by tours of the Center from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

The Kansas City-based Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945. Since its inception, the Foundtion has focused on supporting construction projects and awarding grants to tax-exempt organizations.

Photo via Cloud County Community College