Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 39 °

48 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerNovember 3, 2021

There have been 48  new COVID cases in Saline County since Monday and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 406 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 12 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 164 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The first of several planned community drive-thru Moderna booster vaccination clinics is planned in Salina this week. Vaccination clinics are planned for November 4th, 11th, and 18th at the 4 H Building in Salina. The vaccination clinics will be from 10 until 4 each day.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Pediatric Vaccination Clinics Plann...

Vaccination clinics for children are being planned in Salina. Governor Laura Kelly announced Wedn...

November 3, 2021 Comments

48 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Top News

November 3, 2021

WSU: 2022 Baseball Schedule Announc...

Sports News

November 3, 2021

Santa Fe Trail on KSAL

Kansas News

November 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Santa Fe Trail on KSAL
November 3, 2021Comments
Car Chase Ends with Arres...
November 3, 2021Comments
Man Mistakenly Released f...
November 3, 2021Comments
No Injuries after 3 Car A...
November 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices