KWU Wind Ensemble Concert Thursday

After a spectacular concert reopened Sams Chapel this past Saturday, Kansas Wesleyan University’s Wind Ensemble and String Orchestra will take to that stage once again this coming Thursday, Oct. 24th.

According to KWU, the concert starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

“We are so thankful for how the community turned out to support our program last week,” said Michelle Dolan, executive director of music. “Both of these groups did an outstanding job as a part of the ‘Come Home’ concert, and we look forward to seeing what they share with us Thursday.”

The event is scheduled to be livestreamed free of charge at www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGYzOGbmqfc.