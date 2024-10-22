Cobee Bryant Tabbed Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior cornerback Cobee Bryant added to his list of accomplishments as he was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Bryant was recently named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Defensive Player of the week following his three-interception performance vs. Houston on Saturday.

Bryant’s record-setting day included tying the single-game school record with three interceptions, while adding three tackles (two solo, one assist) and one tackle-for-loss. Bryant’s three interceptions matched the Kansas school record and was the first three interception performance by a Jayhawk since 1958, when Bill Crank accomplished the feat on Oct. 25, 1958, vs. Tulane.

Bryant’s three interceptions on Saturday gives him 13 for his career, which is tied for the second-most in program history with Aqib Talib (2005-07). Bryant now leads the FBS in career interceptions with 13, alongside California’s Nohl Williams.

Bryant joins Malaki Starks (Georgia), Andrew Mukuba (Texas), Jermari Harris (Iowa), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Tacario Davis (Arizona), A.J. Haulcy (Houston) and Koi Perich (Minnesota) as Jim Thorpe Award Defensive Back of the Week so far this season.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 13 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.