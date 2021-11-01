Booster Shot Vaccination Clinics Scheduled

The first of several planned community drive-thru Moderna booster vaccination clinics is planned in Salina this week.

Vaccination clinics are planned for November 4th, 11th, and 18th at the 4 H Building in Salina.

The events will be from 10 until 4 each day.

To be eligible, you must have received your and Moderna or Pfizer shot 6+ months ago or the Johnson & Johnson shot 2+ months ago. You will need to bring your vaccination card.

This will be a drive-thru vaccination event, open to all. There is no out of pocket cost to anyone. Insurance will be billed, if applicable.

Please come with paperwork completed, from vaccinatesalinecountyks.com or picked up at the Health Department or Salina Family Healthcare Center. Come prepared to bare your arm.

As a note, those eligible for Moderna boosters are those who have received their 2nd Moderna or Pfizer vaccination 6+ months ago or their J&J vaccination 2+ months ago. This event is exclusively giving boosters.