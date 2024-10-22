Deckinger named NAIA National Setter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan’s Josie Deckinger has been selected as the NAIA National Setter of the Week for her efforts between October 14 and 20. Her selection comes from a pool of conference/Continental Athletic Conference (Independents)/unaffiliated group nominees.

Deckinger was phenomenal for the Coyotes in their win over No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday night. Anchoring KWU’s 5-1 offense, she averaged 13.5 assists per set, recording 54 total assists. She also led the team in digs with 19, averaging 4.75 per set. She was a key part in keeping balls up for the Coyotes and giving the team a chance to earn the point. She also added four service aces and had four kills.

Her floor leadership was instrumental in helping the Coyotes to the upset win.

Viterbo’s Jada Mitchell and Eastern Oregon’s Kiauna Mack were named as the NAIA Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively, along with Deckinger.

KWU looks to keep momentum moving upward as the Coyotes host Bethel on Wednesday inside Mabee Arena.