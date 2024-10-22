Oklahoma Man Arrested for Indecent Liberties

A seven-month-long investigation leads to the arrest of an Oklahoma man in connection to the sexual exploitation of a child.

On March 29, 2024, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a tip was received regarding sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators were able to develop a suspect in the case and during the investigation additional allegations of child sex crimes was discovered.

On October 19, the Abilene Police Department located and arrested Stephen Gillenwater, 45, of Bristow, Oklahoma in reference to an arrest warrant that had been issued in the case.

Gillenwater was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Electronic Solicitation of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child

Aggravated Endangerment of a child