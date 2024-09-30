4-H Gears up For Community Service Weekend

Kansas 4-H will celebrate its long-standing commitment to community service when members across the state participate in 48 Hours of 4-H, Oct. 12-13.

Beth Hinshaw, a 4-H youth development specialist in the southeast region, said the 11th annual event wraps up National 4-H Week in the United States.

“In our (4-H) pledge, we say we commit our hands to larger service to my club, community and world,” Hinshaw said. “48 Hours of 4-H helps fulfill the pledge that 4-H members make every time they meet together.”

48 Hours of 4-H is a project that encourages clubs in the state to plan a community service project. “It’s not a 48 hour project,” Hinshaw said, “but rather a project that you do sometime during that 48 hour timeframe.”

“We want the service to be meaningful and we want it to make a difference in their community,” she added. “This gives young people an opportunity to look at what is needed in their community.”

In the past, Hinshaw said groups have been very creative in how they have chosen to help their community, including such things as:

Planting flowers and bulbs, and cleaning up community gardens and parks for community beautification.

Collecting non-perishable food, hygiene items and pet supplies for local agencies.

Partnering with community events.

Showing appreciation to local law enforcement, fire department and 9/11 heroes.

“They’ve found something to do that will make a difference in the community where they live,” Hinshaw said. “Some groups have long-time partners that they work with, and others try new projects. One local unit is making harvest snacks for elevators to show appreciation to farmers, and another is re-painting the trash cans at the fairgrounds with 4-H themes.”

Hinshaw added that the Rock Springs Ranch near Junction City will host a statewide 48 Hours of 4-H project in conjunction with the Live Well, Lead Well health workshop on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The service project will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by lunch and scheduled workshop. Registration is available online and must be received by Oct. 8.

In addition to asking local media to cover their project, Hinshaw urges Kansas 4-H clubs to post pictures to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag, #484H.

More information about 48 Hours of 4-H and how to register a project is available online.

Hinshaw also said that the new 4-H year begins Oct. 1, noting that 48 Hours of 4-H is often an opportunity for those considering membership to see what 4-H is all about. More information about 4-H, including how to get involved, is available online, and from local extension offices in Kansas