24/7 Travel Stores Help Fill Food Banks

Shelves at some area foodbanks were re-stocked thanks to an effort coordinated by a Salina-based convenience store chain. The 24/7 Travel Store Food Bank Fill-Up campaign this fall raised a total of $48,188.51 across all locations to support nine local food banks in Kansas.

According to the company, through the generosity of customers, team members, and local communities, the Food Bank Fill-Up campaign has made a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger.

Throughout September, donations from customers totaled $26,083.84, with 24/7 Travel Store matching up to $3,000 per location, bringing the total to over $48,000. These funds will go directly to local food banks, helping them continue their essential work of providing for families in need.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we received across all our locations,” said Jackie Hynes, Director of Marketing at 24/7 Travel Store. “This campaign truly demonstrated the power of community and the importance of coming together for a common cause.”

In Salina, both the Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street locations contributed to the success of the campaign. At the Salina – Ninth Street location, the team raised $2,177.77, bringing the total donation to $4,355.54 after the company match. Retail Associate Amber Ovalle, who personally raised $1,307, reflected on the campaign: “No child should go hungry, and it makes a mother happy to be able to provide a meal for their children. This organization offers them that support.”

At the Salina – W. Crawford Street location, the team raised $1,414.51, bringing the total donation to $2,829.02 with the match. Kim Wynn, Shift Manager, who raised $840, shared her pride in the store’s success: “Our customers are so generous, and we’re thrilled to be part of such a positive impact on our community.”

Both stores presented their donations to Karen Couch, Executive Director of the Salina Emergency Aid and Food Bank. Karen highlighted the importance of these funds, especially as the holiday season approaches: “Our annual Holiday Bags alone cost over $13,000 this year. Thanks to this campaign, we can keep our shelves stocked with essential items like instant potatoes and stuffing.”

The Food Bank Fill-Up campaign also made a significant impact in other Kansas communities. Here’s a breakdown of contributions to participating food banks, including donations from each location and the company’s matching funds:

Local food bank representatives praised the success of the campaign. Cathy Berry from the Russell County Food Pantry said, “The funds will go towards our Thanksgiving food baskets, which cost around $7,000. This donation fully covers that expense.” Dawn Jolly from the Genesis Food Pantry in Sherman County expressed her appreciation, noting how meaningful conversations with customers at the register led to generous donations for their Christmas program.