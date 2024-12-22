2025 Swine Profitability Conference Planned

Kansas State University’s 2025 Swine Profitability Conference, which focuses on providing information to aid pork producer’s business decisions, is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Manhattan.

Mike Tokach, a university distinguished professor and swine extension specialist in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said the Swine Profitability Conference helps pork producers make decisions regarding their business and industry-wide issues.

“Profitability in swine production is influenced by major issues, such as pork demand and grain and soybean meal markets, but also by day-to-day decisions made inside the farm gate,” Tokach said. “Our speakers will address these critical topics.”

The conference will feature speakers from an array of swine-related businesses and organizations, including:

Glynn Tonsor, K-State professor in agricultural economics, who will provide an update on the current profitability situation in the pork industry and share insights into pork demand.

Lisa Tokach, a veterinarian at the Abilene Animal Hospital, who will discuss 10 habits of highly productive pork producers.

Brian Burke, president of John Stewart and Associates, who will discuss macroeconomic factors shaping global and U.S. grain and oilseed dynamics for 2025.

Bradley Wolter, Windy Hill Meadows and former CEO of The Maschhoffs, who will talk about key competencies that enable success of a live-hog production system.

Michele Walter and family, Keesecker Ag and 3MK Pork LLC, who will speak on building a generational legacy.

“The 35th annual Swine Profitability Conference has a highly respected group of speakers that will provide specific take-home information”, said Joel DeRouchey, a swine specialist with K-State Research and Extension. “This conference has a strong reputation for sharing relevant information to improve production for Kansas swine producers.”

The conference will take place at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $25 per participant and due by Jan. 24. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant. More information, including online registration, is available at KSUSwine.org.