2025 Kansas Wheat Variety Guide Released

Kansas State University’s Department of Agronomy and K-State Extension have released the Kansas Wheat Variety Guide 2025, a comprehensive resource designed to help wheat producers select varieties best suited for their growing location.

In the August 28th episode of Agriculture Today, plant pathologist Kelsey Andersen Onofre and wheat and forages specialist Romulo Lollato discussed the updated guide and emphasized the role of informed decision-making in successful fall planting.

They explained how variety selection impacts both productivity and resilience, urging producers to use the new data as a tool for managing risk and boosting returns.

What’s new in the guide:

Enhanced variety profiles, including detailed agronomic and disease resistance information for KS Mako, KS Bill Snyder, WB4422, and LCS Steel AX.

Expanded ratings across additional varieties to better reflect Kansas growing conditions.

Ratings supported by multi-location, multi-year field and greenhouse research from both public and private wheat scientists.

Updated scope including agronomic traits, disease and insect resistance, and in-depth variety profiles to help balance yield potential with risk management.

Andersen Onofre and Lollato highlighted the importance of matching wheat genetics to field conditions. They noted that careful consideration of variety ratings can strengthen disease resistance strategies and improve stand performance across diverse Kansas environments.

The full discussion is available online, http://agtoday.net.