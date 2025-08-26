2025 Beef Fest Award Winners Named

Steers owned by Meats Land and Cattle of LeRoy and heifers owned by Bill Burton and Roger Potter, both of Emporia, were the winners of grand awards at the Flint Hills Beef Fest in Emporia. The awards are based on the best combined finish in the grass futurity and live stocker show.

The grand award-winning steers placed first in the live stocker show. Second place was an entry from Devin and Karrlie Arndt of Emporia. The pen of steers placing third were owned by Spring Creek Ranch from Cassoday.

The grand award-winning pen of three placed first in the heifer division of the live stocker show. Those in second were entered by Spring Creek Ranch. The heifers placing third were owned by Lazy S Ranch of Matfield Green.

Entries in the grass futurity were on pasture from late April through mid-August. Cattle were ranked by the greatest adjusted gain on grass. Sharps Creek Ranch from Cottonwood Falls entered the champion steers in this division. The cattle gained 2.88 lbs. per day. The grand award-winning entry from Meats Land and Cattle placed second, gaining 2.86 lbs. per day. Steers owned by RNL Farms of LeRoy finished third, with an average daily gain of 2.79 lbs.

The heifer grass futurity was won by the grand award-winning entry from Burton and Potter with an average daily gain of 2.58 lbs. Heifers owned by Lazy S Ranch placed second, gaining 2.46 lbs. per day. Third place was a pen of heifers entered by Haun Ranch of Fall River that gained 2.36 lbs. per day.