2024 Fall Softball Slate Revealed

Wichita State softball has finalized a 2024 fall softball schedule that includes five home dates at Wilkins Stadium.
Fall play opens with a doubleheader on Sept. 14 vs. McLennan Community College and a 10-inning contest the following day (Sept. 15) vs. Murray State. Wichita State will make one road trip, a drive up the turnpike to Lawrence to face Kansas in a doubleheader on Sept. 27.
The remaining schedule will bring Emporia State, Butler Community College and SNU to Wilkins Stadium.
Admission is $5 at the gate for all home games at Wilkins Stadium.
|Sept. 14 | 12 PM
|McLennan (DH)
|Wilkins Stadium
|Sept. 15 | 2 PM
|Murray State (10 inn.)
|Wilkins Stadium
|Sept. 27 | 4 PM
|at Kansas (DH)
|Lawrence, Kan.
|Sept. 29 | 1 PM
|Emporia State (10 inn.)
|Wilkins Stadium
|Oct. 3 | 6 PM
|Butler CC (10 inn.)
|Wilkins Stadium
|Oct. 5 | 1 PM
|SNU (10 inn.)
|Wilkins Stadium