2024 Fall Softball Slate Revealed

Wichita State softball has finalized a 2024 fall softball schedule that includes five home dates at Wilkins Stadium.

Fall play opens with a doubleheader on Sept. 14 vs. McLennan Community College and a 10-inning contest the following day (Sept. 15) vs. Murray State. Wichita State will make one road trip, a drive up the turnpike to Lawrence to face Kansas in a doubleheader on Sept. 27.

The remaining schedule will bring Emporia State, Butler Community College and SNU to Wilkins Stadium.

Admission is $5 at the gate for all home games at Wilkins Stadium.