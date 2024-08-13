2024 Fall Softball Slate Revealed

By Wichita State Athletics Release August 13, 2024

Wichita State softball has finalized a 2024 fall softball schedule that includes five home dates at Wilkins Stadium.

Fall play opens with a doubleheader on Sept. 14 vs. McLennan Community College and a 10-inning contest the following day (Sept. 15) vs. Murray State. Wichita State will make one road trip, a drive up the turnpike to Lawrence to face Kansas in a doubleheader on Sept. 27.

The remaining schedule will bring Emporia State, Butler Community College and SNU to Wilkins Stadium.

Admission is $5 at the gate for all home games at Wilkins Stadium.

Sept. 14 | 12 PMMcLennan (DH)Wilkins Stadium
Sept. 15 | 2 PMMurray State (10 inn.)Wilkins Stadium
Sept. 27 | 4 PMat Kansas (DH)Lawrence, Kan.
Sept. 29 | 1 PMEmporia State (10 inn.)Wilkins Stadium
Oct. 3 | 6 PMButler CC (10 inn.)Wilkins Stadium
Oct. 5 | 1 PMSNU (10 inn.)Wilkins Stadium