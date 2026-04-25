Farm Bureau Honors Collegiate Fellows

Kansas Farm Bureau is recognizing the achievements of its Collegiate Fellows graduates while welcoming a new class of students selected to participate in the organization’s collegiate-level leadership development experience.

According to the organization, the Collegiate Fellows program equips college students with the skills, knowledge and connections needed to become effective advocates for agriculture. The small cohort allows for leadership and personal development tailored to the career interest of participants.

“Programs like the Collegiate Fellows are critical to ensuring agriculture has a strong future,” says KFB President Joe Newland. “By investing in these students today, we are helping cultivate the leaders who will advocate for and advance our industry tomorrow.”

KFB congratulates the following students who have successfully completed the program:

Amelia Behrends, of Franklin County, Allen Community College

Emily Dryden, of Finney County, Garden City Community College

Amelia Foster, of Shawnee County, Fort Hays State University

Abigail Graham, of Phillips County, Fort Hays State University

Mackenzie Malson, of Canyon County, Idaho, Kansas State University

Nicholas Zerr, of Logan County, Fort Hays State University

“These graduates have demonstrated a strong commitment to agriculture and a willingness to grow as leaders,” says Lauren Gabriel, collegiate program manager. “I am confident they will continue to make a positive impact for agriculture in their communities and beyond.”

In addition, KFB is pleased to announce the selection of the newest class of Collegiate Fellows:

Hannah Donley, of Kearny County, Neb., Fort Hays State University

Kierra Eck, of Russell County, Barton Community College

Grady Gleason, of Finney County, Garden City Community College

Lillian Hulse, of Ottawa County, Kansas State University

Garrett Lanning, of Reno County, Pratt Community College

Jory Ratzlaff, of McPherson County, Kansas State University

Hank Stamper, of Shawnee County, Fort Hays State University

Marisa Wasinger, of Ellis County, Kansas State University

The incoming fellows will begin their program experience in the fall semester and will dedicate a few hours each month during the school year to the program. In turn, they will gain skills, insight and connections to prepare them for success in their education, future career and continued Farm Bureau involvement.

For more information about Collegiate Fellows, visit www.kfb.org/CollegiateFellows.

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Photo via Kansas Farm Bureau: The 2025-26 Cohort of Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate Fellows. From left: Abigail Graham, Fort Hays State University; Emily Dryden, Garden City Community College; Amelia Behrends, Allen Community College; Amelia Foster, Fort Hays State University; Mackenzie Malson, Kansas State University; Nicholas Zerr, Fort Hays State University