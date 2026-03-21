Healthy Farmers Start With a Checkup

From early mornings feeding livestock to long days in the field, farmers and ranchers spend much of their time caring for crops, animals and equipment.

But Erin Martinez, a Kansas State University expert in adult development and aging,says the person behind the operation often gets overlooked — and scheduling an annual medical exam is one simple way producers can take care of themselves.

She says routine checkups help identify potential health concerns early and can play an important role in maintaining long-term health for agricultural producers.

“Many farmers and ranchers are very good about taking care of their livestock and their land, but they sometimes forget to take care of themselves,” Martinez said. “An annual medical exam is an important step in staying healthy and catching potential concerns early.”

Because farm work is physically demanding and often unpredictable, it can be easy for producers to delay routine healthcare visits. However, regular exams allow medical providers to monitor key indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other markers that could signal underlying health issues.

“Preventive care allows providers to look at the whole picture of someone’s health,” Martinez said. “When we see patients regularly, we can identify changes sooner and address them before they become more serious.”

Martinez says prioritizing personal health can ultimately benefit the entire farm family and operation by helping producers stay strong and active for the work they do each day.

Martinez encourages producers to plan medical visits during slower seasons or schedule appointments well in advance to ensure routine care does not fall through the cracks

“Taking the time for a yearly checkup is one way farmers can invest in their own health just like they invest in their farms,” she said.