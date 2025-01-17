1 Vision Completes First Delta Aircraft Paint

A Salina-based aviation company has completed servicing its first Delta Airlines paint.

According to 1 Vision Aviation, they have finished their first Delta Airlines aircraft paint at its facility at Salina Regional Airport. This milestone marks the beginning of a five-year partnership between 1 Vision Aviation and Delta Airlines, focused on providing top-tier aircraft paint and maintenance services.

Under this agreement, 1 Vision Aviation will deliver industry-leading turnaround times. The partnership is expected to enhance operational efficiency and maintain the highest standards of quality and precision that Delta Airlines customers expect.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Delta Airlines and demonstrate the exceptional capabilities of our team here in Salina,” said Jimmy Sponder, President & CEO of 1 Vision Aviation. “This achievement reflects the dedication and craftsmanship of our skilled workforce and highlights Salina as a premier hub for aviation services.

1 Vision Aviation’s commitment to excellence and its innovative approach to aircraft maintenance and painting are expected to bring significant economic growth to the Salina community. The partnership with Delta Airlines further solidifies Salina’s position as a key player in the aviation industry.

_ _ _

Photo via Delta Airlines