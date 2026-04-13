🎥Tempers Flare at Commission Meeting

Tempers boiled over at the Salina City Commission Meeting Monday evening at the public forum portion during discussion of issues surrounding the Salina Animal Shelter.

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock was compelled to call a five minute recess to restore order when some in the gallery began shouting at commissioners.

Following the recess City Attorney Patrick Hoffman explained the commission is not legally required to host a public forum. Mayor Hoppock said they wanted to continue with the forum, but it was incumbent upon those in the audience being respectful.

Over a dozen people spoke, many of them passionate, some of them cursing, demanding immediate change at the shelter.

Salina City Commissioners back in March approved hiring an outside industry expert to conduct a complete operational assessment of the Salina Animal Shelter.

Last week the Saline County Attorney’s Office indicated criminal charges would be filed against Animal Services Manager Monique Hawley and Operations Superintendent Andrea Murphy.

According to Saline County Attorney John Reynolds both Murphy and Hawley will be charged with three counts of Cruelty to Animals. His office, with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriffs Office, conducted an investigation regarding the euthanasia of three puppies at the shelter.

As of Monday, the first court appearance for Hawley and Murphy was not yet on the Saline County District Court Docket.

Following the forum, the commission recessed into executive session to discuss the subject of legal considerations related to potential payment of legal fees for city employees facing legal charges related to the carrying out of their employment duties.

Following the executive session the commission voted unanimously for the city to cover the legal fees.