Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began an investigation which ended with the arrest of a Dickinson County man in Iowa.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, in January they received tips which led to the execution of a search warrant on February 11th at a home in the 200 Block of South Garfield Street in Enterprise. Additional search warrants were executed and an arrest warrant was issued on April 1st for 44-year-old Ellsworth Jack Primmer.

On April 2nd, Primmer was arrested by the Des Moines, Iowa, Police Department on the warrant issued through the Dickinson County District Court. He was extradited back to Kansas and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility.

Primmer could face multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.