Truck Drivers Hurt in Crash

A crash involving two semis on Interstate 70 sent both driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kenworth and Freightliner were both headed west. The Freightliner slowed in the left lane for a vehicle on fire on the right shoulder. After slowing down, the Freightliner was struck in the rear by the Kenworth.

The Freightliner overturned in the crash. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Freightliner, 32-year-old Acumen Johnson from Orlando, Florida, suffered suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Kenworth, 56-year-old Charles Lapee from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to hospitals.

The crash happened at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon in Ellsworth County on I 70 at mile marker 219.3 over K 14 Highway.

Vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 were traveling Westbound on I70. Vehicle 2