Storefront Showdown to Celebrate America’s 250th

Nine communities. One incredible summer. $2,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

This summer, Dickinson County businesses have a chance to do something that’s never been done here before — compete for real cash prizes by decorating their storefronts in patriotic pride, while the whole community shows up to cheer them on.

Driving Dickinson County is proud to announce the Stars, Stripes & Storefront Showdown, a countywide window and facade decorating contest celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Open to every business across all nine Dickinson County communities, the contest runs Memorial Day through July 17, 2026 — with winners announced July 27.

Part of Something Bigger

The Storefront Showdown builds on Driving Dickinson County’s commitment to making 2026 a landmark year for the county. Earlier this year, Dickinson County launched a $30,000 America 250 Community Grant Program — funded by Dickinson County and administered by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County — to support local celebrations, events, and legacy projects honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. The Storefront Showdown is a natural extension of that countywide momentum.

“Dickinson County has already invested in bringing America 250 to life across our communities through our grant program, and the Storefront Showdown is a natural extension of that work,” said Natalie Muruato, CEO of Driving Dickinson County. “We’ve developed a Dickinson County Celebrates America logo that businesses are encouraged — though not required — to incorporate into their displays. When our storefronts carry that shared mark this summer, it sends a powerful message: Dickinson County shows up together.”

How It Works

Businesses register for free, decorate their storefronts in a patriotic display by Memorial Day, May 25, and get listed in a public voting directory. From Memorial Day through July 17, community members can vote daily for their favorite displays online. Main award winners are determined by a combination of public votes and judge panel scoring. The People’s Choice Award goes to the business with the highest public vote count. All winners are announced publicly on July 27, 2026.

Cash Prizes

Four winners will share $2,000 in cash prizes:

Grand Champion (First Place) — $1,000

Star of the County (Second Place) — $500

Community Pride (Third Place) — $250

People’s Choice Award — $250. Awarded to the business with the highest public vote total not already in the top three.

The Storefront Showdown is open to businesses of all sizes and industries — storefronts, restaurants, offices, farms, and home-based businesses with signage. From Abilene to Herington, Solomon to Hope, every community has an equal shot.

“The Stars, Stripes & Storefront Showdown is exactly what Driving Dickinson County is built to do,” said Muruato. “On the economic development side, we’re driving foot traffic to local businesses and putting Dickinson County on the map as a destination this summer. On the chamber side, we’re connecting businesses to their community in a way that builds real relationships and local pride. Two lanes. One direction. Roadmarkable — this summer, both lanes run right through the storefronts of Dickinson County.”

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Registration is free and takes less than five minutes. Registration closes May 17, 2026. Official Contest Page: https://www.dkedc.com/business/america-250-storefront-showdown