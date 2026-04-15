Southeast of Saline Softball Overpowers Sacred Heart in Run-Rule Shutouts

Pictured- Southeast of Saline sophomore pitcher Hannah Thiel

GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline softball put together arguably its most dominant doubleheader performance of the young season Tuesday against county and North Central Activities association rival Sacred Heart, and the Knights simply had no answer.

Southeast pitchers Karlee Zurfluh and Hannah Thiel combined to shut Sacred Heart out for seven innings — Zurfluh’s a three-inning no-hitter — as the Trojans rolled to a pair of 15-0 run-rule victories at Southeast of Saline.

The Trojans, who improved to 7-1 with the sweep, also totaled 26 hits in the two games, including a pair of Kyiah Samuelson inside-the-park home runs. With the two losses, Sacred Heart fell to 6-4.

First game: Southeast of Saline 15, Sacred Heart 0

Zurfluh was literally unhittable in the opener, recording all nine outs via strikeouts while allowing just one baserunner on a first-inning walk to Edyn Sharpton.

At the plate, Reese Heinrich, Riley Donnelly and Annebelle Soell each had two hits. Donnelly drove in three runs and scored three times, Soell had 3 RBIs and two runs, and Heinrich ended the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the third.

Second game: Southeast of Saline 15, Sacred Heart 0

Thiel allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over four innings in the circle to pick up her shutout victory in the nightcap, limiting Sacred Heart to a Karrigan Thompson leadoff double in the first and Brynn Bechard single to start the second.

Samuel, Ashley Whelchel and Soell had three hits apiece to lead a 15-hit attack for the Trojans. Samuelson had a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three runs and three RBIs, while Soell drove in three, Heinrich scored four times and tripled, and Whelchel scored three runs.

Southeast is back in action Thursday against Chapman. Sacred Heart travels to Republic County next Monday.