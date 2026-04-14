“Let it Flow” Public Campaign Begins

The Friends of the River Foundation is publicly kicking off its Let it Flow Smoky Hill River Renewal Campaign.

According to the organization, the silent phase of the campaign was initiated in late Fall 2025 and has secured $8.1 million in gifts and pledges to date. Additional charitable support is needed for the City’s more than $70 million river renewal project that is expected to be completed in 2031. The Let it Flow Campaign is expected to run through the remainder of 2026.

At the April 13th Salina City Commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the following three naming rights for the river project including their accompanying gifts to the Let it Flow Campaign:

Kubota Plaza/proposed $1.5 million gift from Kubota

Quintin and Florence Applequist Memorial Nature Area in Lakewood Park/$2 million gift from Roy and Donice Applequist

Earl Bane Foundation Founders Park Trail at Founders Park/$2 million gift from the Earl Bane Foundation

Additional naming and sponsorship rights are available through the campaign.

Funding for the river renewal project is multi-faceted but must include charitable support to be successful. The City of Salina successfully applied for a $22.1 million federal Transportation RAISE grant for the river renewal project. The city’s grant application was required to show community support and so Friends signed an agreement with the city to raise $4.1 million. The early success of the Let it Flow Campaign has allowed those involved to envision and identify even more as to what needs to be undertaken and accomplished with the river renewal. Additional gifts to the Let it Flow Campaign will be used to support portions of the river renewal project not funded.

In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still in the process of finalizing funding in the amount of approximately $14 million for the river renewal. In 2016, the citizens of Salina approved a sales tax increase for 20 years with a portion of the tax, approximately $29 million, to be used for the riverway.

The river renewal project includes 6.8 miles of riverway though our community for a total of 30 miles of trail connecting with the levee in and around Salina. The project will allow people of all ages to enjoy the river, nature and being outdoors, including boating, biking, running, walking, fishing and more.

Salina’s renovated downtown area will be further positively impacted by the river renewal project with a new large gathering plaza area and boardwalk just south of the Iron Street bridge and across Fourth Street from the car museum. Founders Park, located behind Theatre Salina, will also undergo an enhanced transformation to become a destination spot for activities and gatherings. The lake in Lakewood Park will be reconnected to the river revitalizing its ecosystem, size and depth, and transforming the lake into a vibrant destination for outdoor recreation.

All sizes of gifts for the Let it Flow Campaign are welcomed, needed, and appreciated. Each gift for the campaign will be recognized in a Campaign Celebration Program to be printed and shared with the community at the successful conclusion of the campaign.

Gifts for the campaign of $5,000 or more will be permanently recognized on a donor display within the 4th Street Plaza area. Pledges to the campaign may be made over three years.

Friends of the River Foundation was established in 2009 as a charitable 501c3 organization, with a mission to advocate, communicate, and educate for the good of the Smoky Hill River to benefit the community through which it flows.

For the last 17 years, literally hundreds if not thousands of volunteers in our community have been planning and working through Friends of the River Foundation to advance the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.