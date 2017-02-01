Military Vehicle Crashes Near Salina

A Kansas National Guard soldier was transported to the hospital in Salina following a one vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Caelan Simpson of Wichita was driving a military vehicle, headed north on Interstate 135. He was attempted to exit at onto Interstate 70, and was traveling too fast. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in the median.

Simpson, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health with possible injuries. A passenger, 24-year-old Joshua Nicholson from Grain Valley, Missouri, was not hurt. He was also bucked up.

The crash happened at 12:10 Sunday afternoon at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina.

