SPL Youth Services Space Nearing Completion

By Jeff Garretson April 29, 2026

The final touches are taking place in the basement of the Salina Public Library where construction crews have been working to re-imagine the space for Youth Services.

Salina Public Library Director Melanie Hedgepeth joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a preview of what the remodel will mean to area kids.

 

Hedgepeth added the plan adds a new meeting room, new bathrooms, a nursing room for moms and much more.

A five-year fundraising effort is paying the $1.9 million dollar price tag for the project that is expected to have a Grand Re-Opening by early to mid-summer.