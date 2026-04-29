SPL Youth Services Space Nearing Completion

The final touches are taking place in the basement of the Salina Public Library where construction crews have been working to re-imagine the space for Youth Services.

Salina Public Library Director Melanie Hedgepeth joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a preview of what the remodel will mean to area kids.

Hedgepeth added the plan adds a new meeting room, new bathrooms, a nursing room for moms and much more.

A five-year fundraising effort is paying the $1.9 million dollar price tag for the project that is expected to have a Grand Re-Opening by early to mid-summer.