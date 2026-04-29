A Hail of a Storm

The Salina area continues to cleanup from the hail storm that pounded then area overnight Sunday into Monday.

For those in the market for a vehicle, the inventory in Salina is greatly impacted, at least for the short term.

An insurance adjuster was out at Marshall Motors Wednesday surveying damage. The company said every vehicle on the lot sustained some sort of damage.

At Long McArthur, 618 vehicles were damaged by hail. They will have the roof checked on the dealership as well, but it’s believe to be ok, there is no leaking. General Manager Derek Lee told KSAL News “it was not catastrophic like a tornado, or devastating. These storms usually split at Salina, but this time we just got hit.” Lee added “on the bright side we’ll have a Hail Sale, buy as is with damage for a huge discount, or we will also fix it like new, and sell at a discount.”

All of the dealerships indicated they have new inventory on the way. Lee has 200 new vehicles on the way that were not here, and did not go through the storm. Salina Subaru indicated via social media they have access to 400+ vehicles from our other locations, so your options are still wide open. Conklin Automotive Group also indicated they have access to undamaged vehicle.

Salina USD 305 was also assessing damage, to school vehicles and facilities.

The Central Mall remains closed as interior cleanup continues from storm damage. Their goal is to be open by the weekend.

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