Dispatcher Accused of Child Abuse

A Northwest Kansas emergency dispatcher was arrested following an investigation into the physical abuse of children.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, ​September 4th the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance after receiving a report of child abuse. ​At the time of the alleged abuse, the mother of the children, Jamie Keeney, 49, of St. Francis, was employed as a dispatcher for Cheyenne County.

While the investigation took place, the children were placed in protective custody.

On April 28th Keeney and her son, Maxim Quimby, 20, of Goodland, were arrested for child abuse.

​​KBI agents executed two arrest warrants. Keeney was arrested, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in St. Francis, for two counts of abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated endangering a child. She was booked into the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

​Quimby was arrested, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (MST)in Goodland, for two counts of abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated endangering a child. He was booked into the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.