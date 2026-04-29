Big Boy Historic Run Planned

The world’s world’s largest operating steam locomotive is going on a historic cross country trip this summer to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, and along the journey will make a stop in Salina.
According to the Union Pacific Railroad, their famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, will journey to the East Coast for the first time in collaboration with Norfolk Southern, as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour as both railroads celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The tour includes a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops in 10 states, including stops for the first time in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.
This is the first time Big Boy has steamed across the Mississippi River and into the Ohio Valley since it was built in Schenectady, New York, and delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941. As Big Boy makes this highly‑anticipated journey, the eastern portion of the tour will operate across the Norfolk Southern network, marking a historic collaboration between two of the nation’s storied railroads and bringing the legendary locomotive back to communities that helped power America’s industrial rise.
“Union Pacific couldn’t be prouder to share this powerful piece of history with the nation and to be a part of America’s birthday celebration,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “This tour celebrates our company’s rich 164-year history, our nation’s amazing story and the people who have helped build our great country and our railroad.”
“Railroads helped build this nation by connecting people, communities and commerce – work carried forward for generations by dedicated railroaders,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark George. “As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Union Pacific’s Big Boy’s return to the East on Norfolk Southern rails reflects a shared legacy.”
The eastern leg of the tour starts May 25 from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Big Boy officially launched its 2026 coast-to-coast tour on April 10 from downtown Sacramento near historic Milepost 0 – the site where Central Pacific began construction on the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1863.
The route through the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania and the Northeast reflects the historic role railroads played in shaping America’s economic heartland, connecting factories, ports and population centers and fueling the nation’s growth across generations. For nearly 200 years, Norfolk Southern and its predecessor railroads have served these corridors, helping move the people and goods that built the modern United States.
The eight major public display events are:
- May 30 – Omaha, Nebraska (home of Union Pacific’s headquarters)
- June 3 – West Chicago, Illinois
- June 10 – Buffalo, New York
- June 15-16 – Scranton, Pennsylvania
- July 4-5 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- July 9-10 – Altoona, Pennsylvania
- July 14 – Fostoria, Ohio
- July 19 – St. Louis, Missouri
Big Boy will be accompanied on the trip by several historical passenger cars from Union Pacific’s Heritage Fleet, along with two commemorative locomotives:
- No. 1616 Abraham Lincoln locomotive, which commemorates the country’s 16th president and Union Pacific’s founder,
- No. 1776 – America250, which features the emblem of the America250 Semiquincentennial Commission, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation’s 250th anniversary.
On the eastern leg of the trip, Big Boy will be accompanied by Norfolk Southern commemorative locomotives as well as a historical passenger car from Norfolk Southern’s Heritage Fleet. The coast‑to‑coast tour highlights the histories of Union Pacific in the West and Norfolk Southern and its predecessors in the East, reflecting the shared legacy of American railroads serving as the backbone of the country’s economic growth. In the coming weeks, Norfolk Southern will unveil its commemorative U.S. 250 series.
In addition to the public display days, rail fans can see this historic machine in action at whistle-stops, generally 15- to 30- minutes long. The time and location for each stop – and instructions for ticketed events – can be found at UP.com.
Nebraska
- May 25 – Kimball
- May 26 – Ogallala
- May 28 – Gothenburg, Overton, Kearney, Grand Island
- May 29 – Columbus
Iowa
- May 31 – Denison, Carroll
- June 1 – Tama, Belle Plaine
- June 2 – Grand Mound
Illinois
- June 2 – Sterling, Rochelle
- July 18 – Springfield, Girard
Indiana
- June 5 – Argos
- July 16 – Knox
Ohio
- June 6 – Continental, Fostoria
- June 8 – Lorain, Euclid
- July 12 – Struthers
- July 13 – Rocky River
- July 15 – Continental
New York
- June 9 – Ripley
- June 11 – Silver Springs, Hornell, Letchworth State Park (park admission required)
- June 12 – Owego
Pennsylvania
- June 9 – North East
- June 13 – Nicholson
- June 17-30 – Scranton, Steamtown National Historic Site, locomotive maintenance (park admission required)
- July 2 – Reading, Pottstown
- July 7 – Lebanon
- July 8 – Lewistown, Altoona
- July 11 – Cresson, Leetsdale, Historic Horseshoe Curve; ticketed event.
Missouri
- July 20 – Pacific, Hermann
- July 21 – California, Kansas City
- July 22 – Kansas City
Kansas
- July 23 – Topeka, Salina
- July 24 – Wilson, Hays
- July 25 – Hays
- July 26 – Grainfield
Colorado
- July 27 – Kit Carson, Strasburg
- July 29 – Greeley
Wyoming
- July 29 – Home in Cheyenne
As part of the tour, the Union Pacific Museum will be selling tickets to ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by Big Boy through the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania on June 14. Interested riders can purchase tickets here.
The tour ends July 29 in Cheyenne, after traveling through a total of 14 states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming.
Anyone interested in learning more is invited to join Union Pacific’s Steam Club at upsteam.com.