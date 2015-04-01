VIDEO: Householter to Run For City Commission

Aaron Householter was first elected in April of 2011 to a 4-year term on the Salina City Commission.

A former Salina Mayor wants to again be a city commissioner. Aaron Housholter announced Friday that he plans to run for election.

Householter, a Salina businessman and musician who is also a reserve deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, was first elected in April of 2011 to a 4-year term on the Salina City Commission. He served one term as mayor.

Householter tells KSAL News that he wants to run again for various reasons. Most notably his main concern is job creation.

Householter joins current city commissioners Melissa Hodges and Jon Blanchard, who also intend to run again. Joe Hay, who narrowly missed winning a commission seat in the most previous election, has also filed to run.

Three city commission seats will be open. The terms of Hodges, Blanchard, and Mayor Kaye Crawford all expire this year.

The deadline to file for the fall election is June 1st at noon.