Former Kansas Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Authorities say a southeast Kansas woman has admitted to embezzling more than $210,000 from the bank where she worked.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 59-year-old Debra Nading, of Oswego, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of theft by a bank employee. She admitted in her plea that the crime occurred while she worked as an assistant cashier and bookkeeping supervisor for the Labette Bank in Parsons. Prosecutors say she used her access to the bank’s cred card accounts to make false entries to cover up the theft.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 17. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.