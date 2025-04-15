ZZ Top Coming Back to Salina

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is coming back to Salina. Rock N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top are coming back to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, ZZ Top known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done.

As a touring entity, they’ve been without peer over the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans on four continents and have been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The band’s line-up of the bearded Gibbons and Hill and Beard, who ironically is clean shaven, remained intact for more than 50 years until Dusty’s passing. When Dusty temporarily departed the tour in the summer of 2021, it was a given that Elwood would be the perfect choice to stand in for Dusty until he could return. But Dusty’s return was not to be, and Elwood continues to handle the bass duties for the band now and into the future.

ZZ Top has played the Stiefel before, in 2013 and 2016, with both shows quickly selling out.

ZZ Top, with special guest Marquise Knox, will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Wednesday, August 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.