The Topeka Zoo says the zookeeper who was attacked by a tiger did not follow protocol.

Kristyn Hayden-Ortega was attacked by a Sumatran tiger back in April, but she is still recovering from head and neck injuries.

New details from the investigation show that she did not follow proper safety steps, including locking the tiger inside a separate space before he entered his exhibit.

The zoo is planning to implement the use of CO2 fire extinguishers to stop animal attacks.