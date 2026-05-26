Rodeo Tickets Set to Go on Sale

Hang on to your hats, rodeo fans, because tickets for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo go on sale June 1.

According to the rodeo, tickets are available online at this link: https://www.rodeoticket.com/ rodeos/wild-bill-hickok-rodeo/ 2026/tickets or by visiting WildBillHickokRodeo.com.

The rodeo is the best ticket in town, said Matt Farson, committee chairman and volunteer. “We are proud to host a PRCA rodeo, with professional rodeo competition. We’ll have world champions competing here. Fans will get to see the best rodeo talent and not have to drive far to see it.”

Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate. For kids ages 4-10, tickets are $8. Currently, tickets will only be available online, but in July, they will be available at West’s Country Mart, Lumber House and Pioneer Farm and Ranch.

The rodeo takes place at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds in Abilene July 28-31. Performances start at 7:30 pm nightly.

The rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which means cowboys must be PRCA members and the cowgirls must be members of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association.

More than 550 contestants are expected to compete in eight events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, women’s breakaway roping, women’s barrel racing, and everybody’s favorite, the bull riding!

Farson said the specialty act this year is a fan favorite. Cowboy Kenny will bring freestyle motocross and will perform with crazy stunts like nac-nacs, heel clickers, and the kiss of death!

Andrews Rodeo Co., Bagwell, Texas, returns with their top-quality bucking horses and bulls. Scott Grover will take care of announcing duties, and bullfighters Cody Emerson and Colt Carlisle will serve as bullfighters.

New this year is a third person of royalty.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo held its first queen pageant since 1981. Sarah Nemechek of Goodland, Kansas won the 2026 title. She will be joined by Miss Rodeo America Olivia Favero and Miss Rodeo Kansas State Faith Roten.

The rodeo will hold its annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night on Thurs., July 30. Fans are asked to wear pink that night, and donations will be picked up to benefit the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund. The fund provides monetary donations to Dickinson County residents undergoing cancer treatment.

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Photo via Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo