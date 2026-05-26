Arrest Following Domestic Incident

A man was arrested after allegedly battering a female acquaintance over the weekend.

According to Salina Police, on Monday at about 2:40 AM a 31-year-old female reported being involved in a physical domestic with a 33-year-old male acquaintance identified as Ryan Parks of Salina.

The female reported while driving a verbal argument ensued. When they arrived at a residence in the 100 block of S. Front, the argument turned physical. The female was struck in the face and chest area.

She attempted to call law enforcement, but Parks grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground. He then left the area.

The victim had minor injuries.

Parks was arrested when he returned to scene at about 5:30 AM.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Robbery

Criminal Damage to Property

Intimidation of a Witness

Domestic Battery

Police say alcohol was a factor.